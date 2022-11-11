This evening in Florence: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Florence folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
