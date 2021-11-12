This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Florence. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
