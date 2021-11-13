 Skip to main content
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

