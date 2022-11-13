 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Clear. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Florence temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

