Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.