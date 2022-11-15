 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

