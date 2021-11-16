Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.