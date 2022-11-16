This evening in Florence: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
