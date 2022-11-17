This evening's outlook for Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Florence area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from FRI 2:00 AM EST until FRI 8:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
