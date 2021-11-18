 Skip to main content
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: A few clouds. Low 46F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

