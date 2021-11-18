This evening in Florence: A few clouds. Low 46F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Florence. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 deg…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. 40 degrees is today's lo…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Florence. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. It should…