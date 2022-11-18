Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today.…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see…
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The forecast is call…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 deg…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will see thu…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.