Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

