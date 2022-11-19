Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.