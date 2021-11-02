For the drive home in Florence: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
A nor’easter is an extratropical cyclone named for the strong northeasterly winds that blow across the northeastern U.S. and extreme eastern Canada.
