Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Florence. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.