Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.