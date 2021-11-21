For the drive home in Florence: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
