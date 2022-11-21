 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

