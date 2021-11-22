Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Florence could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
