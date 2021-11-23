Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: A mostly clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from TUE 10:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.