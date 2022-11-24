 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

