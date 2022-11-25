 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

