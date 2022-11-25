Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. …
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect …
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. It shou…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 de…
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 deg…