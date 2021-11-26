Florence's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Florence temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
