This evening's outlook for Florence: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
