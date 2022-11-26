 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Florence: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert