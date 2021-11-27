This evening's outlook for Florence: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
