For the drive home in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Florence temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees toda…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expe…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
This evening in Florence: A mostly clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks should see highs in t…
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. …