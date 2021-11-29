 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert