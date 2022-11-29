For the drive home in Florence: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Florence. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
