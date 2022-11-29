 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Florence. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

