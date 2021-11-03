Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Overcast. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Florence area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
