Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

