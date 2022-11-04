Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.