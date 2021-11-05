Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Florence could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.