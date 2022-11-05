Florence's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
