Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Rain likely. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. Florence could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

