Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.