Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Mainly clear. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Florence will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Don't go out without…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degre…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degree…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. There is only a …