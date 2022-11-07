This evening's outlook for Florence: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
