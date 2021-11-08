Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Florence. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Don't go out without…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degre…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degree…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Florence. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. There is only a …
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.