Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Mostly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Florence could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

