This evening's outlook for Florence: Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Florence will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
