Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Florence will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
