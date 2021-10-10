 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Florence: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert