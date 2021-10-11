Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Mostly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.