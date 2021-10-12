Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.