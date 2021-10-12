This evening in Florence: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
