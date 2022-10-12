Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Rain with thunderstorms by morning. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.