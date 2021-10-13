Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.