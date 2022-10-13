This evening in Florence: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Florence will be warm. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
