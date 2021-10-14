 Skip to main content
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Friday. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

