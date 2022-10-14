For the drive home in Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see suns…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
It will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies t…
This evening in Florence: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecas…
For the drive home in Florence: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Florence. …
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. …
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Florence. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Keep an …
Florence will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …