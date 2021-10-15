This evening's outlook for Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Florence. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect peri…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Florence. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 52% chance of rai…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 …
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today.…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees …
This evening's outlook for Florence: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can e…