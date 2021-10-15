Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.